WWE Reportedly Nixed Drew McIntyre Pitches Poking Fun At Porn Series Back In 2023

Throughout 2023, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus worked both with and against each other, often finding success as a tag team and impressing the WWE Universe when they were enemies. However, during McIntyre and Sheamus' short run as a team, they were famously called "The Banger Bros," and according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the name was related to an adult entertainment organization.

Sapp explained that "The Banger Bros" is a reference to the popular porn website, "Bang Bros," which many WWE higher ups were unfamiliar with. Despite the lack of knowledge behind the company, McIntyre began pitching certain ideas for the team that included playful skits that poked fun at the porn series. McIntyre specifically pitched an idea to pickup The Brawling Brutes, Sheamus' trio at the time, in a van where they would drive together until a fight ensued, leading the Brutes to be kicked out. McIntyre's van idea was related to "The Bang Bus," where porn stars are picked up and then eventually let out of the vehicle after filming a pornographic scene.

Despite McIntyre's best efforts, "The Banger Bros" team name was instantly axed following the pitch, with WWE ensuring that no further references to the porn site were made again. That said, Sapp took to social media to reveal that the pitch was never intended to be for McIntyre and Sheamus in the first place, and that The Alpha Academy was initially supposed to parody "The Bang Bus" instead.

"Lol I've since been told it was actually ALPHA ACADEMY, and they'd get kicked off the bus with Maxxine remaining on."