WWE Reportedly Drops Tag Team Name Over Connection To Adult Entertainment

Earlier this month, WWE unveiled a new name for the tag team consisting of Sheamus and Drew McIntyre — The Banger Bros. However, it seems that the unique moniker will be unfortunately short-lived. According to Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the company has only just now learned about the adult entertainment company known as The Bang Bros. Likely due to WWE's status as a family brand, the decision was made to drop The Banger Bros. team name due to the unfortunate, if somewhat obvious, connotations.

The Banger Bros. name is just the latest in a line of accidentally (or not so accidentally) inappropriate WWE terms, such as Rob Van Dam's 420 Leg Drop, the "Submission Sorority" featuring Paige, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair, or, most famously, John Cena's Five-Knuckle Shuffle. For now, Sheamus and McIntyre will simply have to continue on without the undeniably catchy name — at least until WWE can come up with another title for the team.

The duo formerly known as The Banger Bros. is currently involved in a tournament to decide the next contenders for the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team Championship currently held by Jimmy and Jey Uso. Last week, McIntyre and Sheamus defeated The Viking Raiders to advance to the second round, and they will now take on Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row on tonight's "SmackDown." The other two remaining teams in the tournament, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium and Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro, will also square off tonight.