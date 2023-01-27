WWE SmackDown Preview (1/27): Kevin Owens Vs. Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio Vs. Karrion Kross, Tag Team Tournament Continues

Kevin Owens will face Solo Sikoa tonight on "WWE SmackDown" ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at tomorrow night's Royal Rumble event. This evening's match comes about after Owens caused chaos during last week's championship contract signing by attacking The Bloodline and sending "The Tribal Chief" through a table. KO sent another message to Reigns this past Monday on "WWE Raw XXX" by delivering two stunners to two-time WWE Champion The Miz.

Furthermore, after being found not guilty — for now — by the "Head of the Table" during Monday's Tribal Court, "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was told by Reigns that he didn't want to see him again until the Royal Rumble. It's currently unclear if the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will show up in some capacity tonight in Laredo, Texas.

The "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament will continue with two semifinal matches. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus — The Banger Bros. — will battle Hit Row's Top Dolla and Ashante "Thee" Adonis, while Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will take on Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma. The winners of both bouts will advance to the finals and move one step closer to challenging Jimmy and Jey Uso for the gold.

Karrion Kross and Rey Mysterio will collide in a one-on-one match this evening. After choking out the former WWE Champion on the January 13 episode of "SmackDown," Kross has now vowed to take out Mysterio before hoping to outlast 29 other performers to win the men's Royal Rumble match this weekend. Finally, according to WWE's events page, Brock Lesnar is advertised to be at the show, as well as "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.