Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name

It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.

The name draws on Sheamus' match history which he has consistently been hailed as "banger after banger after banger" since his critically acclaimed match against GUNTHER at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. The match earned Sheamus a standing ovation after the bell.

The Banger Bros. came up short against the reigning WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown." McIntyre and Sheamus were originally set to face The Usos on the December 9 "SmackDown" before McIntyre was pulled from the match due to a ruptured eardrum.

Sheamus and McIntyre have both been tag team champions, albeit, not as a team. McIntyre most recently held the "Raw" Tag Team Championship alongside Dolph Ziggler. Sheamus is a five-time tag team champion alongside Claudio Castagnoli as The Bar.

The team of McIntyre and Sheamus has existed since November when McIntyre joined forces with Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes to face off against The Bloodline in a WarGames match at the Survivor Series event. Even though they were unsuccessful on that night, the team of Sheamus and McIntyre has held strong.