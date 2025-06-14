What WWE Star Penta's Catchphrase 'Cero Miedo' Means

Whether it was in AAA, CMLL, Lucha Underground, the independent scene, TNA, AEW, or now WWE, there's always been one constant about Penta's career; "Cero Miedo". It's connected to him in a way that not even his brother and long-time tag team partner, Rey Fenix, is. Wherever Penta travels, the catchphrase "Cero Miedo" is right alongside him, generally accompanied by Penta's equally famous hand gesture, one that has been adopted by Penta's biggest fan, NFL star George Kittle, after the San Francisco 49ers tight end makes a big play. But while it's easy to associate Penta with the catchphrase and hand gesture, there's still plenty out there who may be wondering just what exactly "Cero Miedo" means and stands for.

The answer to both is rather easy and can be figured out via a quick translation, or by going back and listening to old Penta interviews; "Cero Miedo" is Spanish for "Zero Fear." Simply from a wrestling catchphrase standpoint, it's the kind of phrase that will have many wrestlers kicking themselves, wondering how they didn't come up with it first, though WCW era Roddy Piper may argue that his "No Fear" catchphrase was close enough. But as Penta's career has continued to evolve through his journeys through many promotions, "Cero Miedo" has evolved alongside him. That's why it was no surprise when Penta told Chris Van Vliet during an interview earlier this year that "Cero Miedo" was more than just a phrase now, it was a lifestyle. And given his success, it's hard to argue that the "Cero Miedo" lifestyle isn't working for Penta.