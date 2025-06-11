NXT NA Champ Ethan Page Overcomes WWE EVOLVE Star

Ethan Page retained the North American Championship over "WWE Evolve" star Sean Legacy to open "WWE NXT."

Legacy earned a shot while Ricky Saints still held the title, winning a triple threat against Je'Von Evans and Ashante Thee Adonis on the May 20 episode of "NXT," with Page since dethroning Saints and defending his title in a four-way match at Worlds Collide – beating Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix on Saturday to mark his first title defense.

The bout itself saw Legacy starting off strong, getting the better of Page inside the ring, following him outside to remain in control, and continuing as they re-entered the squared circle. Each time Page looked to have a way back into the fight, Legacy simply out-maneuvered him, adding to the champion's frustration and bringing his spiteful side out; Page sent Legacy crashing into the top turnbuckle, taking him back to the outside and clearing the announcer's desk for an Ego's Edge. Legacy managed to avoid the move once again, setting up for a 450 Splash back in the ring, finding no one home, and receiving the Twisted Smile neckbreaker for Page to score the winning pinfall.

After the match, Saints blindsided Page and they brawled up the ramp. "NXT" General Manager Ava was shown to be telling Saints to go home later in the show, citing that he had yet to be medically cleared after Page used a steel chair to attack his throat.