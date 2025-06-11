WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Shares WCW Clip Celebrating In Ring With Sports & Action Stars

At the peak of his career in WCW, Goldberg was the most popular guy in the locker room and was not only booked as a monster who rampaged his way through the roster, but also involved in some of the biggest storylines. At the time, WWE similarly had blockbuster actors and superstar sportsmen from other major American sports, so when WCW had the opportunity to do the same, they went all out.

Goldberg recently shared a clip of his 1999 match against former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Scott Norton, who was a part of nWo Black and White at the time, showcasing him demolishing the veteran. Naturally, as with most nWo-adjacent matches, the nWo couldn't simply let Goldberg win. Following his Jackhammer and clean pin of Norton, Brian Adams, Stevie Ray, and Horace Hogan all ran in to attack Goldberg but were swiftly taken out by him. Then, to make the "Monday Nitro" episode even more special, NFL running back, Hershel Walker, Hollywood actors Chuck Norris and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Dallas Star's Brett Hull all ran to the ring to both back Goldberg up and celebrate with the veteran as his theme song played in the arena.

with Chuck Norris & Jean Claude Van Damme pic.twitter.com/ACNOKtV0KY — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) June 9, 2025

Later that year, Goldberg would make his action film debut in 1999's "Universal Soldier: The Return" as "Romeo," alongside Van Damme, in an attempt to cross over into Hollywood. While his relationship with Van Damme was likely one of the factors in his casting, Goldberg didn't go on to have a blockbuster action film career, but that wouldn't take away from the unforgettable moment he had alongside some of the biggest names in pop culture at the time.