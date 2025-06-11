Iyo Sky Shares WWE Raw Backstage Pics With Fellow Stars

The past and the present of the WWE women's division converged on "WWE Raw" this week as WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella came face-to-face with WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan in the ring. Backstage, Bella encountered a number of other current female talents, including Maxxine Dupri, Natalya, and WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY. All four were included in an image later shared by SKY.

Over on X, SKY posted a pair of photos, one of which showed her, Dupri, Natalya, and Bella gathered together backstage in Phoenix, the location of "Raw" on Monday. SKY also provided an image of herself smiling alongside her Damage CTRL stablemate Kairi Sane.

During the "Raw" broadcast, Bella was briefly seen speaking with Dupri and Natalya, her former "Total Divas" castmate, before turning her attention to SKY. Bella, a two-time WWE Divas Champion, conveyed her respect for SKY and how she has represented the WWE women's division in her reign thus far. In return, SKY thanked Bella for paving the way for her and the current crop of WWE talent. Prior to this meeting, both SKY and Bella appeared in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match in February.

Elsewhere on WWE's red brand, Sane competed in a first round Queen of the Ring tournament match, with Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan as opponents. Perez ultimately picked up the win by preventing Sane from capitalizing on an Insane Elbow and pinning her instead. SKY later checked on Sane in the aftermath before Bella approached her in the aforementioned segment.