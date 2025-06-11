WWE Champ Gunther Addresses Next Opponent For WHC After Recapturing Title

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," GUNTHER shockingly defeated Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the show, regaining the title just two months after losing it at WrestleMania 41. Following his victory, GUNTHER appeared on "Raw Recap" and was asked about which future opponents he would like to defend the title against, but the "The Ring General" couldn't be less interested about who challenges him next.

"I'm not the one to look at people and be like, who's my next challenger? Who care less? I'm the one that holds that prize that everybody desires. So it's up to everybody else to knock on my door and prove themselves. And yes, Seth Rollins has got the Money In The Bank briefcase, good for him. When I was champion the last time, he was nowhere to be seen. So let's see if he feels a little bit more confident now as the briefcase holder with his set of new friends ... And just in general, everybody else, I'm not intimidated by anyone. I'm not afraid of anyone. I'm not afraid or intimidated by any high pressure situation. That's what I work my whole life for, to be in this dominant position."

GUNTHER continued to explain that he didn't enjoy his championship win over Uso, stating that he didn't come to WWE to have good matches or get along with his colleagues, but to be the very best in the men's division and to "Get rich."

