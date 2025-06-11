Xavier Woods Shares Video Of New Day Cracking Up After Jey Uso Lost WHC On WWE Raw

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," GUNTHER surprisingly defeated Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. Following his loss, Uso's long-time rivals, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day, took to social media to belittle the former champion after being unable to defeat "The Ring General."

In a video on Woods' X account, both New Day members are seen mocking the 39-year-old, with Kingston specifically pointing out that his WWE Championship reign lasted much longer than Uso's, and Woods claiming that he will lose all sponsorships after failing to retain the title against GUNTHER.

"Seconds after Jey lost the title" #ThankGodForTheNewDay

Earlier this week, The New Day eclipsed 50 days as the WWE World Tag Team Champions, and have now officially surpassed the length of Uso's World Heavyweight Championship reign. Going forward, it remains to be seen if Uso will look to regain the world title from GUNTHER, or if The New Day's recent comments could lead Uso to return to the tag team division and challenge for the championships. As for GUNTHER, it's expected that his next title defence could be at Night Of Champions, but he will also need to be aware of Seth Rollins, who just captured the Money In The Bank briefcase for the second time of his career this past weekend. In addition, GUNTHER could also face the winner of the King Of The Ring tournament, who is granted the opportunity to challenge for either the World Heavyweight Championship or the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam.