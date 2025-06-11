Kevin Nash Says This Was The Highest-Paid Star From Recent WWE Releases

WWE's recent cuts were far more controversial than recent history, especially when news broke that the contract of Ron Killings — FKA R-Truth — was not being renewed. However, unlike with Killings, who was reinstated a few days after his release, every other announced cut seems to have been long-term. Following the initial wave of releases, reports came out alleging the reasons why some stars were cut, specifically claiming that TKO was not able to justify their salaries.

During an episode of his "Kliq This," Kevin Nash singled out the obvious name from the first wave who he believes was the highest paid person. "Strowman was. He was, by far, the highest paid person in that group that went before that," the veteran pointed out. Ahead of this statement, Nash explained how he would have likely gone about cutting talent. "One of the biggest things I would do before I made any kind of [decision], I would look at my writing team, and I would say 'Do we have anything for him moving forward?' 'No, are you asking us to write something for him?'" Nash explained. "'No, I'm asking do we have anything?' 'No, we don't.' 'Alright, well, he's the highest paid guy at 550, so we'll cut him.'"

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, has yet to compete elsewhere since his last WWE match back in April during an episode of "SmackDown," when he teamed up with L.A. Knight to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. The former "Monster Among Men" is likely still within his non-compete period but has already set his sights on a dream acting role for a video game movie adaption of "Street Fighter."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.