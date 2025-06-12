AEW Successfully Sends Kevin Kelly-Tate Twins Lawsuit To Arbitration

AEW is currently entangled in a lawsuit over the release of broadcaster Kevin Kelly and tag team The Tate Twins, known as Dalton Castle's Boys for much of their wrestling career. According to POST Wrestling, a new development in the case will likely work in AEW's favor.

According to the report, Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger has ordered the parties to settle their claims in arbitration, meaning a third-party arbitrator will come in and handle and settle the dispute in private. The judge didn't grant AEW's motion to dismiss the case outright, but the arbitration will save the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion from a lengthy legal battle.

Kelly is currently suing AEW, Tony Khan, and broadcaster Ian Riccaboni over his departure from the company, which Kelly feels was not handled properly. Kelly said that what initially started as a request for an apology has spiraled into full-blown legal action. Kelly admittedly did not handle his termination coolly, yelling at a member of the HR department before finally settling on a lawsuit. Kelly alleges that Riccaboni defamed the broadcaster over his political beliefs ahead of Kelly's release. The Tate Twins have disputed the reason for their firing, which was cited as no showing events, as they believe it was the result of miscommunications.

The news comes as Vince McMahon and his legal team have been failing to bring Janel Grant's allegations against him into arbitration. There has been no news on McMahon and Grant's potential arbitration since Grant filed an amended complaint in May.