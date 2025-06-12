Report: Former WWE Writer Developing New Pro-Wrestling Drama For Netflix

Netflix is seemingly keen to cater to its pro wrestling audience, as it is reportedly planning to release a drama series centered around professional wrestling, created by a former WWE writer.

"Deadline" reports that the streamer is in discussions to develop a new TV series titled Tuesday Night Titans, created by former WWE writer Michael Notarile and "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu. The report reveals that the series centers on a writer who jeopardizes her career to bring her indie wrestler friend into a major professional wrestling promotion.

"Their destinies become entangled as they battle personal demons, ruthless colleagues, and their complicated history in an industry where 'kayfabe' — wrestling's staged reality — isn't confined to the ring but bleeds into every aspect of their lives," the report states.

While the name "Tuesday Night Titans" is the same as the pro wrestling talk show produced by WWE in the '80s, the report states that the two shows are not related. Notarile was previously a writer for WWE between 2013 and 2015, and has more recently worked on projects like "The Cleaning Lady" and "The Resident." During his time in WWE, Notarile played a role in The New Day being showcased on TV, with the original trio crediting him for them getting on television.

Netflix currently hosts several wrestling-related programs on its platform, including WWE's "Raw," the drama series "Heels," which also features WWE star CM Punk, and the reality-based show "Wrestlers," which documents the trials and tribulations of wrestlers in OVW. Netflix also airs WWE's other shows, "SmackDown" and "NXT," as well as its Premium Live Events, in some international markets. Netflix also aired the "Mr. McMahon" documentary, which focused on the life and times of the controversial former WWE CEO, Vince McMahon.