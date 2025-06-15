What AAA's Mr. Iguana Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup

AAA star Mr. Iguana earned a great deal of attention for his performance during WWE's Worlds Collide show, leading to fans wanting to learn more about the outlandish performer. For those unaware, Mr. Iguana wrestles with gear and makeup meant to make him resemble the four-legged reptile suggested by his name. He also carries with him an iguana puppet known as La Yesca, which often becomes involved in his matches as it did at Worlds Collide.

For longtime fans of lucha libre, Mr. Iguana is no newcomer to the world of wrestling. Santiago Ibarra Calderón entered the industry in 2009, and he has some history in CMLL as well as AAA in more recent years. Mr. Iguana can often be seen alongside fellow AAA star Nino Hamburguesa, with the two taking part in dozens of tag team and trios matches together over the last six years.

Among the facts that fans are attempting to discover about Mr. Iguana following his recent WWE appearances is what he looks like underneath his makeup. Sadly for those who prefer fiction to reality, Calderón has the features of a human man rather than a reptile.