What AAA's Mr. Iguana Looks Like Underneath All That Makeup
AAA star Mr. Iguana earned a great deal of attention for his performance during WWE's Worlds Collide show, leading to fans wanting to learn more about the outlandish performer. For those unaware, Mr. Iguana wrestles with gear and makeup meant to make him resemble the four-legged reptile suggested by his name. He also carries with him an iguana puppet known as La Yesca, which often becomes involved in his matches as it did at Worlds Collide.
For longtime fans of lucha libre, Mr. Iguana is no newcomer to the world of wrestling. Santiago Ibarra Calderón entered the industry in 2009, and he has some history in CMLL as well as AAA in more recent years. Mr. Iguana can often be seen alongside fellow AAA star Nino Hamburguesa, with the two taking part in dozens of tag team and trios matches together over the last six years.
Among the facts that fans are attempting to discover about Mr. Iguana following his recent WWE appearances is what he looks like underneath his makeup. Sadly for those who prefer fiction to reality, Calderón has the features of a human man rather than a reptile.
Mr. Iguana wins over the attention of international fans
In order to understand Mr. Iguana's recent success, we have to look back to April 2025. During the weekend of WWE WrestleMania 41, the massive wrestling promotion announced that it had purchased AAA. Not long after, Worlds Collide was announced, meant to include talent from both AAA and WWE NXT. When the show arrived, Mr. Iguana took part in the opening match alongside tag partners Octagon Jr. and Aero Star, and they got things off on the right foot.
Iguana's mannerisms and antics quickly won over the United States audience. Highlights include the wrestler playing dead with his arms and legs extended into the air, as well as using La Yesca to "bite" Lince Dorado. After nearly 15 minutes, Iguana and his allies prevailed over the WWE stars.
Even before his showing at Worlds Collide, Mr. Iguana caught the attention of WWE officials, as he was highlighted during the trio's entrance. That night, the company invited him to sit ringside during Money in the Bank, where he was shown on camera. The following Monday, a vignette for the AAA star played during "WWE Raw," signaling big things ahead for Calderón.