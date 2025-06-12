Bully Ray Says These Stars Had Crowd Eating From 'The Palm Of Their Hand' On WWE Raw

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Jey Uso shockingly lost the World Heavyweight Championship to GUNTHER in the main event of the show, being choked out after 22 minutes of action. Uso was dominated by GUNTHER in the final stages of the match, but he lost in a valiant effort, having survived multiple sleeper holds before eventually losing consciousness. In addition, Uso's championship reign only lasted 51 days, but according to Bully Ray Dudley, the title changing hands was the right decision, with the last few minutes of the match being his favorite part of the main event.

"I have zero problem with it ... I had mentioned Jey Uso didn't feel like a World Heavyweight Champion, he felt like the guy that won the World Heavyweight Championship." Bully said on "Busted Open Radio." "I loved the match, I really did and I loved it for the last four to five minutes ... they exchanged sleeper holds, think about that, it's 2025 in a world where professional wrestling is about flips and finishes and kick-outs and superkicks and Code Red's and Canadian Destroyers ... they just kept reversing the sleeper."

Bully continued to explain that Uso and GUNTHER had the audience in attendance invested in the conclusion of the match because of how they led up to the sleeper exchange, and gave both men credit for their performance.

"They had that crowd eating out of the palm of their hand for a sleeper hold, it doesn't matter what move you're doing, it matters how you build to that move ... and those two guys did a phenomenal job with it."

