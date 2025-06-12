WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Throws Out First Pitch For Hometown MLB Team

This past Tuesday, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio took in a game of baseball in his hometown of San Diego, California, and the wrestler had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Padres. The MLB's official X account posted a video of the throw along with some praise for the performer.

The GREATEST Mysterio and Intercontinental Champion of all-time 😤@WWE's Dominik Mysterio threw out the first pitch at the Padres game tonight! pic.twitter.com/DlOGwXnhKp — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2025

The first pitch is a purely ceremonial moment, not having any effect on the game itself. Still, it's worth noting that Mysterio was at least able to throw the ball to the catcher — something that some celebrities have trouble accomplishing.

In the video, Mysterio can also be seen receiving a baseball jersey for the late Tony Gwynn Sr. from his son, Tony Gwynn Jr. It was noted that Mysterio was a lifelong fan of the Padres and of Gwynn Sr. in particular. The legendary right fielder played from 1982 until 2001 and earned the nickname Mr. Padre, as he was born in southern California and played for the team throughout his entire career.

Last season, the San Diego Padres advanced to the second round of the MLB playoffs before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who went on to win the World Series. The team is off to a solid start this year; though they're currently third in the National League West, the Padres are currently only two games behind the leading Dodgers.

As for Mysterio, he's coming off a successful defense of the Intercontinental Championship in a last-minute match against Octagon Jr. at WWE Money in the Bank last weekend. Then, on Monday's "WWE Raw," Mysterio took part in a Fatal Four-Way but failed to advance past the first round in this year's King of the Ring tournament.