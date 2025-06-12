WWE Women's US Champ Zelina Vega Posts Hilarious Workout Video With Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is known for her physique and her strength. The former Women's World Champion opened her door to the current WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega.

In a new video on Instagram, Vega visited Ripley for fitness tips ahead of her upcoming title defense, leading to hilarity. Ripley took Vega to her gym, where Ripley continuously upped the weights of whatever exercise Vega was doing at the time. The diminutive champion did her best with the intense exercises, but found herself being lifted up by exercise machines and struggling to move the massive tire Ripley uses to work out. Vega eventually settled on being rolled around in the big tire by Ripley. By the end, Vega was worn out but grateful to Ripley for the exhaustive workout, and celebrating her small physical gains.

"At the end of the day, you've got this," Ripley assured Vega, tapping the Women's US Title belt. The two shared a smile.

Vega is currently in the nascient stages of her reign as Women's United States Champion, winning the title just 48 days ago from inaugural champion Chelsea Green. The win marked Vega's first singles title in WWE, having previously held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Carmella, and also winning the 2021 Queen of the Ring tournament. Vega's win was met with "You deserve it" chants from the WWE fans, something which shocked the emotional champion at the time. Ripley is currently dealing with coming up short in the recent Women's Money In The Bank Match, where she was bested by Naomi.