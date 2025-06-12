Mark Henry Identifies This WWE Star As The 'Cream Of The Crop'

The current WWE roster is as stacked as it has ever been. All three brands have some of the greatest wrestlers in the world on hand, but if you had to ask WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry who he feels stands head and shoulders above the rest, there is only one answer, the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. On a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," Henry sang Gunther's praises after his win over Jey Uso on the June 9 edition of "WWE Raw," stating that he doesn't think anyone can beat the man he sees as the cream of the crop.

"Gunther is the cream of the crop in the WWE right now," Henry said. "You can say 'well do you think John Cena can beat him?' I don't know. 'Do you think CM Punk can beat him?' I don't know. There is nobody that you can point to in the WWE that you can definitively say 'you put him in the ring with Gunther, that guy can beat Gunther.' No, Gunther, he's the answer. That's a guy that, whether you're a big guy, you're a little guy, you fly and flip, you're in danger if you're in the ring with Gunther."

Henry also stated that his opinions on Gunther aren't anything to do with recency bias as he has put Gunther as his number one wrestler in WWE for a number of years. This is due to how many challenges he has overcome since moving to the main roster in 2022, the level of brutality in his matches, with Henry citing his bouts with Sheamus as a primary example, and how much hard work he has put in, both in and out of the ring.

