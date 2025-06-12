Logan Paul Opens Up About Injury He Suffered At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

This past weekend at WWE Money In The Bank, Logan Paul and John Cena failed to defeat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso in tag team action, but the former United States Champion also picked up a minor injury after pulling off one of the most impressive spots of the night. Speaking on "Impaulsive," Paul reflected on delivering a moonsault to Jey Uso onto the announce table at ringside, stating that performing high-risk maneuvers is what motivates him as a WWE star.

"I'm good besides this hematoma on my shin." Paul said. "I get off on these moves, like I love being a daredevil stunt man who's physically capable of doing it. Like, there's a lot of people in the WWE that are really athletic, especially now the talent level's so high, but some of these moves you got to have f***ing cojones to pull off and I just sometimes, just pray to my God, cross my fingers, put in the prep and then just send it."

Paul continued to explain that his match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 inspired him to practice the moonsault onto the broadcast desk, especially because he was successfully landing the move during training. "I did it to AJ Styles at WrestleMania and there's one angle where you see me fly 90% across the ring ... I went 'Dude I could do this to the outside, I could do this on a f***ing table.'" Paul said. "I was practicing it in Puerto Rico and I was landing it pretty consistently."

Paul also explained that John Cena didn't believe he could perform the move ahead of Money In The Bank, and later discovered that nobody in the company thought the moonsault onto the table would be successful.

