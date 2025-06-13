Ex-TNA Star Katie Forbes Announces Pregnancy With WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes recently took to social media to announce that Forbes is expecting the couple's first baby, and that their child is due for 2026. The couple first began dating in 2016, while both were signed to TNA, and formally tied the knot in 2021. Together, the two have also launched a subscription service for wrestlers in order to stay in touch with their fans called "OnlyWrestlers."

During the interview where the couple spoke about their subscription service, Forbes notably claimed that she'd love to get involved in pro wrestling again, specifically to manage Van dam again. However, she also claimed that she's open to competing in singles matches alongside being a valet, and that she'd want to work in TNA.

Naturally, Van Dam has been consistently involved in pro wrestling and is currently signed to WWE on a Legends deal. But, during an episode of his podcast, "1 Of A Kind," he commented on his status as a wrestler and noted that it's easier to describe himself as not currently wrestling. He did, however, add that he had matches lined up but isn't sure if he'll still be actively competing next year. While his future in pro wrestling might not be certain, Van Dam still claimed that he feels good physically, meaning his doubts about his future in wrestling are likely just his priorities shifting at this stage of his life.