Nikki Bella Reacts To 'Full-Circle Moment' On WWE Raw

This past Monday, Nikki Bella returned to "WWE Raw" for the first time in six years where she will presumably be making multiple appearances in the near future with WWE Evolution on the horizon. While promoting the all-women's premium live event, Bella was interrupted by Liv Morgan, who attacked her following a heated verbal exchange. Despite her return ending on a sour note, the two-time Divas Champion was thrilled with her appearance on "Raw," explaining that she was impressed with WWE's backstage environment and was proud to come back to the promotion in her hometown.

"I'm still on cloud nine ... it was also just extra amazing because not only did I feel like I was back home, but to be in Phoenix, Arizona and did you hear that crowd last night? They were just incredible, they were on fire." She said on "The Nikki & Brie Show." "It was a full circle moment ... there was just already so much love and then I have to say Brie, like that backstage is so awesome — it's really fun, it's peaceful, it's just really nice, it just feels calm ... everyone is just super happy, what it is, it's a positive environment. Everyone's really uplifting of each other, everyone really supports and motivates each other and I don't think it always was that way."

Bella also mentioned that she was given her own change room, but immediately declined the offer because she wanted to be with all of the talent in the female locker room throughout the entire show.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Nikki & Brie Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.