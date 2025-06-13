Nic Nemeth Loves This AEW Storyline For Its Unpredictability

In 29 days, the landscape of AEW could possibly change, should "Hangman" Adam Page emerge victorious and rise from the plight of defeating what feels like the forever AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. While he's got four weeks to prepare, it appears Page has other fires to put out before then (never thought we'd say that), including with The Young Bucks, and their pat on the shoulder conceitedness at helping Page star in this main event title match, and of course, trying to get himself and archenemy Swerve Strickland on the same page to join alliances in taking out the Death Riders with Will Ospreay and The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata). With AEW adding new layers to this compelling storyline week by week before All In Texas, Nic Nemeth appreciates the unpredictable complexities that have emerged from every character, and the exponential growth they're facing both internally and externally because of this story.

"We're all vain pieces of crap," the TNA World Tag Team Champion said on "Busted Open." "We want people to succeed, but we don't want them to do better than us. So, you gotta have that in the back pocket of who wants to be the man who pulls this sword from the stone and finally ends the Death Riders, or takes Moxley out, or whatever the situation is. I love not knowing. But the fact that we're all invested in it, not just because it's a dream matchup, not just because there's a cool match going to happen, 'cause all the pieces are falling into place. All of AEW, people behind the scenes, people associated with the story, and some people not, and that's what really makes it."

Moxley's unwavering historical fourth reign as the world champion ushered in after he and his Death Riding associates annihilated Bryan Danielson and his in-ring career at last year's WrestleDream. After leaving Danielson's lifeless body in the center of the ring, they have been on a crusade to push a hard reset on AEW by knocking down boundaries not seen nor favored in the company before.

