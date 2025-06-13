Cody Rhodes Recalls 'WTF' Moment Between Him & WWE Boss Triple H

For WWE Superstars, traveling is a routine element in their work given that WWE hosts wrestling events in different cities each week. With routine travel, though, also comes occasional bouts of misfortune. On the "What Do You Wanna Talk About" podcast, former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recalled a particularly unlucky sequence of events that unfolded during a European tour in his first run with WWE.

"We were on the bus. This is back when [Triple H] would be on the bus on the Europe tours. We're in the very back, and he's got his headphones in, noise-canceling but you can still hear the Motorhead [playing]. He's really in it, long hair at the time," Rhodes said. "I stood up to walk to the front of the bus. No big deal. I'm not drinking, I'm not doing anything dumb, I'm not being excessive. I'm not being vulgar, I'm just living back here.

"The bus turned, and it took a hard turn, and right as it turned, I fell towards [Triple H]. My entire crotch was just locked into his face and because of the gravity and the centripetal forces that are happening here, I could not get back. I couldn't pull myself back. He's just going 'What the [f***]?!' Then we get to a straight-away. We think of him now in a professional sense, and we will obviously keep that, [but] he had a lot of words for me."

While Rhodes initially thought he'd never escape the embarrassment, he was fortunate to later learn that Paul "Triple H" Levesque had moved on from the incident, with minimal recollection of it. Nowadays, Levesque serves as WWE's Chief Content Officer, responsible for overseeing WWE's creative department. Meanwhile, Rhodes is a prominent performer in WWE, whom many have labeled as "The Quarterback."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Do You Wanna Talk About" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.