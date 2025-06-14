Backstage Update On AAA Stars Signing WWE Contracts

Following WWE's acquisition of Mexican promotion AAA, a number of the company's top stars had reportedly signed new contracts with their new employers. The likes of current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo, former GHC Heavyweight Champion El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and even former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio (now known as Alberto El Patron) had all reportedly signed fresh deals, with one of the primary reasons being that they didn't want AEW getting their hands on them, but while WWE have not publicly stated that they have signed any AAA talent, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter detailed some of the logistics of the contracts.

Meltzer claimed that every one of the AAA stars who appeared on the Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on June 7 are currently under contract with WWE, with many of the talents reportedly being very happy about that as they all aim to make "WWE money" in the future as they hope to get to the main roster, which could happen for the likes of Mr. Iguana very soon. As it stands, Meltzer wrote that the AAA stars are on nice money, but not anything out of this world, and while they are now earning more than what other AAA stars are making, they are currently on less money than WWE developmental stars.

There were some people who have signed with WWE that couldn't make the Worlds Collide event due to visa issues. Nino Hamburguesa was one of those stars as he has actually confirmed himself that he has put pen to paper on a deal with WWE, but while he couldn't make the Worlds Collide event because of his visa issues, he is very excited to travel north of the border and get started in front of an American audience.