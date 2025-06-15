AEW's Mercedes Mone Reflects On Japanese Journey After NJPW STRONG Women's Title Loss

Last month, Mercede Mone lost the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship as an opportune AZM pinned Mina Shirakawa amidst their triple threat title match at NJPW Resurgence. Still, Mone remains in high spirits and particularly grateful for the dream she got to live out under the NJPW banner.

In a recent edition of the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone reflected on the doors that opened, namely to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, following her exit from WWE. "Since I was 13, I've had a deep love for Japanese wrestling," she wrote. "I was inspired by how the women performed and competed in Japan, and I knew that one day, I wanted to be a part of that world. I loved watching all-women's wrestling shows, like AJW, and seeing those incredible athletes wrestle in the Tokyo Dome. When NJPW created the IWGP championships for women in 2022, I immediately recognized that I wanted to be part of this new era.

"Debuting at the Tokyo Dome in 2023 was a dream come true. I challenged the reigning champion, Kairi Sane, in my first match back since my departure from WWE. That match held immense significance for me; it was about proving to myself why I was born to be in this business. Winning the IWGP championship allowed me to immerse myself in Japan for a couple of months, reigniting my dreams and goals."

Mone's reign as IWGP Women's Champion spanned 64 days, with Mayu Iwatani unseating her at STARDOM's All-Star Grand Queendom in April 2023. The following month, NJPW introduced the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship, which has since been held by Willow Nightingale, Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Mone and AZM. According to Mone, her four lineage-mates represent the "pinnacle" of professional wrestling talent. As such, she's more than excited to see how the future of the NJPW STRONG Women's Title plays out. Moreover, "The CEO" sees the title as a reminder that dreams do come true through effort and action.