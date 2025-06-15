AEW's Ricochet Teases CMLL Plans

This Friday, All Elite Wrestling star Ricochet will mark his CMLL debut against Volador Jr., a former CMLL World Tag Team Champion, at FantasticaMania Mexico. Through AEW's partnership with CMLL, he is aiming to do even more.

"I'm doing some CMLL stuff here coming soon. I got a match with Volador Jr. that just got announced. Always a good time when you go down to Mexico," Ricochet told "WFAA" when asked about future CMLL appearances. "It's always a blast, especially now that I'm rudo, they would say. So yeah, any chance that I get, that I feel that I like that seems, lucrative is not the word, whether that's emotionally, spiritedly, mentally lucrative, or monetarily lucrative. So when I find something that sparks my interest, absolutely. Again, that's Mexico, Japan, Europe, Canada, it's anywhere, but yeah, nothing's off the table."

Ricochet isn't the only AEW star coming to FantasticaMania Mexico. Thunder Rosa, CRU (Action Andretti and Lio Rush), Red Velvet, Bandido, and Los Titanes del Aire (Hologram and Komander) will appear as well through various singles and tag team matches. Beforehand, a number of CMLL stars will return to Arena Mexico for AEW's debut show in the venue, "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico," on Wednesday evening. There, Ricochet will take on Lio Rush, Hologram, and Mascara Dorada in a 4 Million Pesos High-Flying Four-Way Match.

Elsewhere at "Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico," CMLL World Women's Champion Zeuxis will defend her title against AEW's Mercedes Mone. Additionally, Mark Briscoe will face AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a non-title match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WFAA" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.