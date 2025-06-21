NXT's Lash Legend Says Dream Match Is Triple Threat With These WWE Stars

Currently, "WWE NXT" star Lash Legend is eyeing a shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Beyond that, she envisions herself facing off with two notable "NXT" alumni, one of whom previously held the aforementioned title. While appearing on "Busted Open After Dark," Legend revealed the identities of those dream opponents.

"My modern day dream match would be me versus Rhea Ripley versus Bianca Belair," she said. "Since I've gotten into wrestling and watched them, that has been my dream match and it hasn't changed."

According to Legend, Belair especially captivated her at WrestleMania 37 when "The EST" took on Sasha Banks in the second ever all-women's main event on the grand stage. Belair ultimately emerged victorious, courtesy of the KOD, and in doing so, claimed the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

"I feel like you can name so many really good matches, but as far as the one that I really felt something, and it's probably because I was just getting into wrestling, was literally Bianca versus Sasha Banks," Legend said. "I cried. They were making history, one. Two African American women, just to even think about it, I'm getting goosebumps."

At the same event, Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to capture the WWE Raw Women's Championship. This served as her first premium live event appearance following her official call up to WWE's main roster. Legend hopes to make her way to WWE's main roster as well, but for right now, her primary focus centers on the NXT Women's Championship.

Legend and Belair have shared the ring on a handful of occasions, three of which involved the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

