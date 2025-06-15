Shotzi Takes Issue With WWE's Handling Of R-Truth

Two weeks ago today, Ron "R-Truth" Killings shocked the wrestling world when he posted online that he was released from WWE. Although Truth returned to WWE a week later at Money In The Bank and has took out John Cena this week on "WWE SmackDown," there was been criticism of how WWE handled Truth. Former WWE superstar Shotzi joined "The Ariel Helwani Show" and gave her thoughts on Truth's situation.

"I do think that they actually let him go. I just feel like, because also at the same time Carlito and Sarah Logan, they told them that their contract wasn't getting renewed so I think it would be really messed up of WWE to capitalize on that," Shotzi remarked.

Truth posted online following his return that the crowd's response created a legitimate reaction from WWE to bring him back, while WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque said at the "Money In The Bank Post-Show" that it was all part of the show. Shotzi doubled down on her thought that Truth's release was real and she too believes that the fan response got the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion a new contract.

"I think that fans got him back. I think the fans got him back and that just shows you how much power the fans do have sometimes so I think that's really cool," Shotzi continued. "He's 53. That just gives us hope that- I could be 53-years-old and be put in some crazy storyline still."

