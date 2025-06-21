Chelsea Green Says WWE Women's US Title Reign 'Doesn't Feel Real'

Last December, Chelsea Green made history as the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion by defeating Michin at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Her reign has since come to an end at the hands of Zelina Vega on "WWE SmackDown" in April. Still, Green holds her crowning moment close to her heart, especially as the Long Island crowd erupted in celebration with her.

"It doesn't even feel real now that I lost it," Green told the "Lightsweights Podcast. "It's so crazy because the whole match was only like seven minutes long. It was really, really short, but the whole match the crowd was chanting my name. I'm at this point in my career where I can hear everything that's going on I can look at the faces in the crowd, I can hear what's going on, the chants, I can read the signs, I can react. It takes a while to get there in wrestling because you're so nervous; you kind of black out usually while you're wrestling. So I could see everything and hear everything.

"I was just like 'Damn, they really want me to win right now. This is going to be crazy when I do pin her.' Everyone in the stands jumped up," she continued. "It was just one of those moments where if nothing good in my career ever happens to me ever again, I'm good."

Green secured the pinfall on Michin after a slap and an Unprettier, which she transitioned into from off the top rope. In the weeks following, Green successfully defended the Women's United States Title against Michin and Sol Ruca before losing it to fellow "SmackDown" star Zelina Vega. At last month's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Green battled Vega in a title rematch, but fell short. In total, Green's reign as Women's United States Champion spanned 132 days.

