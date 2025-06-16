The Four Second Bella Twins Cameo Eagle-Eyed Fans Caught
With the Bella Twins once again in the wrestling spotlight, between Nikki's return to "WWE Raw" and reports that Brie is in talks to soon join her, it has opened the door for discussion regarding the legacy of the Bellas' wrestling careers. And while that may be polarizing to some, one can argue Brie and Nikki are as important to wrestling, especially the modern landscape of it, as many other legends. Even taking away their in-ring success, with the sisters holding the WWE Divas Championship a combined three times, Brie and Nikki's ability to cross over outside the wrestling ring, thanks in a large part to "Total Divas," should be cited as a key aspect in helping wrestling reach a fanbase outside of its comfort zone, while turning Brie and Nikki into stars in the process.
The thing with the Bellas is that, even without WWE and "Total Divas" to help them out, it's likely the duo would've made it anyway. Even while in college, both Brie and Nikki were seeking a path to superstardom, eventually moving to Los Angeles in hopes of making it in either modeling or acting. While that didn't entirely pan out the way they would've anticipated, the sisters did find some work in the field of reality television, most notably appearing in the series "Meet My Folks" in early 2003. And only a year later, they would find themselves in a situation that would perhaps surprise most fans; making a cameo in a music video for a well known Metalcore band.
The Bella Twins Appeared In An Atreyu Music Video
While the Bellas attempted to break through, the band Atreyu was trying the same, albeit in the mid-2000's rock scene as opposed to modeling/acting. Formed in 1998, the band had released two EP's in 1998 and 2001 before securing a record deal with Victory, and releasing their first full length album, "Suicide Notes and Butterfly Kisses," in 2002. Thanks to the popularity of the song "Lip Gloss and Black," Atreyu developed a bit of a following, giving their follow up album, "The Curse" a heavy dose of anticipation prior to its 2004 release. Though it didn't quite break into the mainstream, "The Curse" proved popular with metal heads, in large part thanks to MTV2 and Fuse TV showcasing two music videos from the album. And the one that will draw most interest from wrestling fans, and Bella Twins fans, is the the video for "The Right Side of the Bed."
In fact, the band cuts right to the chase in the first four seconds of the video. Following shots of disgruntled teenagers comes a shot of two women, staring blankly ahead, as flower petals fall on them. That is none other than Brie and Nikki Bella, and it's not the only time fans see them in the video. The sisters are one of many women who make several appearances in the video, though they admittedly do little aside from standing around, or sitting, with those pesky rose petals not too far behind. Still, along with that "Meet My Folks" appearance, the Bellas' work on "Right Side of the Bed" represents a look at them prior to their WWE fame.