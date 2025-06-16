The Four Second Bella Twins Cameo Eagle-Eyed Fans Caught

With the Bella Twins once again in the wrestling spotlight, between Nikki's return to "WWE Raw" and reports that Brie is in talks to soon join her, it has opened the door for discussion regarding the legacy of the Bellas' wrestling careers. And while that may be polarizing to some, one can argue Brie and Nikki are as important to wrestling, especially the modern landscape of it, as many other legends. Even taking away their in-ring success, with the sisters holding the WWE Divas Championship a combined three times, Brie and Nikki's ability to cross over outside the wrestling ring, thanks in a large part to "Total Divas," should be cited as a key aspect in helping wrestling reach a fanbase outside of its comfort zone, while turning Brie and Nikki into stars in the process.

The thing with the Bellas is that, even without WWE and "Total Divas" to help them out, it's likely the duo would've made it anyway. Even while in college, both Brie and Nikki were seeking a path to superstardom, eventually moving to Los Angeles in hopes of making it in either modeling or acting. While that didn't entirely pan out the way they would've anticipated, the sisters did find some work in the field of reality television, most notably appearing in the series "Meet My Folks" in early 2003. And only a year later, they would find themselves in a situation that would perhaps surprise most fans; making a cameo in a music video for a well known Metalcore band.