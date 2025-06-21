AEW's Eddie Kingston Talks About Mental Health, Balancing Expectations

AEW's "Mad King," Eddie Kingston, hasn't been shy about his personal demons, and often brings his past up during his promos, which have naturally resonated with his fans. In a recent interview with Cezar Bononi, Kingston further commented on his struggle with mental health and how he deals with it.

"What I've learned is that no matter how you're feeling, right, it's some type of energy that you're feeling," he explained. "Depressed, happy, sad, mad, whatever, whatever the million feelings that you're feeling, it's an energy." Kingston then recalled how he gets into his own mind and ends up spending a lot of energy messing with his own mind, so instead of using the energy for a negative, he goes for a walk or lifts weights instead.

However, Kingston had some words to say about those who constantly criticize him. "Here's my thing: I don't give a f*** what you guys... no offense, it goes for both sides because you can't just say f*** the negative and love the positive," he expressed. "I'm on my own journey, man, and if I inspire someone? Great. If I piss somebody off or they want to put me down? Great. I don't give a f***."