AEW's Eddie Kingston Talks About Mental Health, Balancing Expectations
AEW's "Mad King," Eddie Kingston, hasn't been shy about his personal demons, and often brings his past up during his promos, which have naturally resonated with his fans. In a recent interview with Cezar Bononi, Kingston further commented on his struggle with mental health and how he deals with it.
"What I've learned is that no matter how you're feeling, right, it's some type of energy that you're feeling," he explained. "Depressed, happy, sad, mad, whatever, whatever the million feelings that you're feeling, it's an energy." Kingston then recalled how he gets into his own mind and ends up spending a lot of energy messing with his own mind, so instead of using the energy for a negative, he goes for a walk or lifts weights instead.
However, Kingston had some words to say about those who constantly criticize him. "Here's my thing: I don't give a f*** what you guys... no offense, it goes for both sides because you can't just say f*** the negative and love the positive," he expressed. "I'm on my own journey, man, and if I inspire someone? Great. If I piss somebody off or they want to put me down? Great. I don't give a f***."
Eddie Kingston says he doesn't care about his detractors
Eddie Kingston further explained that he doesn't keep going for anyone but himself and those he knows want to see him keep going. "People who don't want to see me? Then, bro, don't come, don't watch... I get paid the same regardless," he added, pointing out that he isn't in the 80s era of wrestling and will always be good despite who watches him. "I have pride in my work, so I'm going to kick... I'm going to kill myself [when] I go out there; which I always do."
"I also put pressure on myself, now, which good pressure, good pressure on myself," he added, noting that he gets a lot of motivation from those who do say kind things to him as well as the wrestlers he looked up to. "So, what motivates me past this? It's... My girlfriend gets, and my mom, both of them get annoyed at me 'cause they always go 'Why don't you do things for yourself?' (...) but when I think of pro wrestling, the pressure I put on myself to do right — not just in the ring but backstage — is because of [Terry] Funk. It's because of the Four Pillars of Misawa, [Akira] Taue, [Kenta] Kobashi, [Toshiaki] Kawada, those guys, [Jun] Akiyama, you know, I mean guys I looked up to, [Mick] Foley, [Steve] Austin."
