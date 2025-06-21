Are Hulk Hogan And Brutus Beefcake Actually Related?

In the 1980s, wrestling star Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) exploded in popularity, going from a promising recruit to the face of the entire industry in just a few years. Along for much of the ride was Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake (AKA Ed Leslie), though the relationship between the two men hasn't always been entirely clear.

Both performers got their start in the industry together and were billed as brothers. This led to confusion among some fans, especially in the days before the internet, with many believing that the two were related by blood. However, although they met as children, Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake were not actually brothers, but merely friends.

Growing up around Tampa, Florida, Bollea and Leslie met at an early age and ran in the same social group. In the late 1970s, when Bollea made the decision to become a pro wrestler, he convinced Leslie to join him. Although Hogan would go off on his own to train, the two spent several years working as a tag team. As Hogan continued his ascent through the industry, he opened doors for Leslie along the way. Eventually, both men found themselves in Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation, and it was there that Leslie adopted the Beefcake name and later developed the barber aspect of his character.