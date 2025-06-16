Injured AEW Star Not Cleared To Compete At CMLL FantasticaMania Mexico 2025

After being pulled from an "AEW Dynamite" trios match on Wednesday, Komander is still not cleared to compete and has also been pulled from CMLL's FantasticaMania Mexico 2025. CMLL issued a statement via X (formerly Twitter) on Monday about Komander's status, which was translated and shared by PWInsider. The statement confirmed that the AEW star is unable to participate at the event due to a "medical decision."

He was set to team with Bandido and Hologram to take on CMLL's Mistico, Mascara Dorada and Neon for the CMLL World Trios Championships. According to PWInsider in the translated statement, the promotion clarified that the main event will now be a tag team match, with Mistico and Dorada taking on Bandido and Hologram. Neon will now face AEW's Kevin Knight in a Lightning Match. CMLL clarified that the World Trios Championship match will be rescheduled.

Komander was taken out backstage by the Hurt Syndicate before a trios match where he was set to team with "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Knight against MJF, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin. Komander was replaced by Dorada in the match. According to Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" on Friday, Komander suffered a significant knee injury on June 8 when he slipped when performing a rope walk. He was checked out on Wednesday before the trios match on "Dynamite" and wasn't cleared to compete.

In addition to CMLL's FantasticaMania Mexico set for Friday, AEW will also present Grand Slam Mexico from the country on Wednesday.