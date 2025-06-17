Jey Uso Wins WWE Raw Main Event, Will Face Cody Rhodes In King Of The Ring Semifinals

"Main Event" Jey Uso is back in the game for a world title just a week after losing the World Heavyweight Championship back to GUNTHER, as he defeated Rusev, Sheamus, and Bronson Reed on "WWE Raw" to advance in the King of the Ring tournament. Uso will face "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in the semi-finals next week on "Raw." Uso was a mystery opponent in the tournament until General Manager Adam Pearce revealed his involvement following his title loss.

The competitors brawled in and outside of the ring throughout the match. Rusev and Sheamus met one-on-one, to the delight of fans, and traded strikes back and forth, attempting to take each other off their feet. At one point, Sheamus got Reed up for a White Noise, and Reed barely kicked out. Uso delivered superkicks to everyone, until Rusev caught Uso and delivered his own kick to the back of the former champion's head. Rusev got Uso in the Accolade and Uso escaped as the other men got back in the ring. Reed hit a Tsunami on Sheamus, but Uso broke the pin.

Uso hit a spear on Reed and went to the top rope, but Bron Breakker interfered and knocked Uso off the turnbuckle. Sami Zayn then appeared to attack Breakker, but the young star launched Zayn over the commentary desk. Penta then rushed in and took out Breakker. LA Knight was the next man to interfere and pushed Reed off the top rope. Uso hit the spear to Reed followed by two Uso Splashes for the victory.

Seth Rollins' music hit following the win and he stormed down to the ring, only to be interrupted by Rhodes. The men stared each other down before Rollins left the ring, and Rhodes and Uso remained to end the show.