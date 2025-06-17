WWE's Chelsea Green Is Open To Going Back To TNA

The WWE-TNA partnership has resulted in some stars going back to their former promotion, which Chelsea Green is keen to do as well.

Green has a long history with TNA, having wrestled there early in her career and briefly wrestling in the promotion following her WWE exit in 2021. The former Women's United States Champion has given her opinion on the relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling, as well as opened the door for a potential return to TNA.

"Yeah, of course [I'd love to go back to TNA]. I mean, I won the Knockouts Championship and I won the tag titles, so I've done it all, but I still think it would be really awesome to just go back," she said on "Lightweights Podcast." "Right now, they're almost using TNA as another developmental. So, I don't know about the main roster to TNA crossover. You know, it'll be interesting to see when that happens. Like, yes, we're seeing Joe Hendry, but not fully on the main roster. So, I don't know. It would be really cool to go back there. I mean, TNA was such a big part of my story, and they really are like a sisterhood there. It's so cool. When you are part of the TNA roster, you do everything together. They're just like so close. So, I'd love to go back."

Green, who went by the ring name Laurel Van Ness in TNA, held the TNA Knockouts title once while also having one reign as the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion alongside Deonna Purrazzo.

Over the last year, several stars have featured in both TNA and "WWE NXT," with the likes of Joe Hendry and Jordynne Grace being the names that have made the biggest impact. Green's appearance on TNA television would attract significant attention, given how over she is right now, and give the promotion a boost.