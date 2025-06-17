Shotzi Is Coming For Former WWE Star

Former WWE star Shotzi is eager to become the king of the indies following her exit from WWE and has challenged self-proclaimed Indy God, Matt Cardona, to a match.

Cardona has made a name for himself in the indie scene after being released by WWE during the pandemic, and it seems that many are keen to take his title as the best indie wrestler, one of whom is Shotzi. The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion referenced the TV show "Game of Thrones," declaring that she is now after the Iron Throne, which Cardona currently occupies.

"Look, it's a Game of Thrones out here on the indies, and if I want to sit on the indie Iron Throne, I got to take out the king, and that's Matt Cardona. So, yeah, there can only be one king," she stated on "The Ariel Helwani Show." "I'm willing to fight Matt Cardona to the death for that title."

Shotzi stated that she recently wrestled a death match in GCW and is eager to have a similar match against Cardona. She revealed that the death match against GCW's Jimmy Lloyd was a way to get her name out there, which is why she wanted to shed her WWE label by having an extreme match.

"It was my first match back on the indies, and I just wanted to make some noise for my first one back. And I just thought, okay, I want the most non-WWE match ever. Like, I want to wrestle men, and I wrestled the GCW death match champion and Jimmy Lloyd, who is insane. We kicked each other's butts," said Shotzi.

She revealed that the match against Lloyd was brutal and left her worse for wear. However, Shotzi stated that she doesn't plan to do too many death matches in the future.