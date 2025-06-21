Why MVP Wishes AEW Did House Shows

AEW star MVP spoke about the importance of live events in pro wrestling and why he wishes AEW would do them again.

AEW no longer has shows, with the last ones taking place in 2023. However, various AEW personalities, like commentator Tony Schiavone and now MVP, have voiced why AEW should resume having them. MVP recently talked about it on his "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast, where he said that live events can help stars, particularly younger ones, get more experience.

"AEW doesn't do live events, but I wish that they did because that's an opportunity for the less experienced talent to get reps," he said. "There's nothing like polishing your craft in front of a live audience, and you get to try things. You don't experiment on live TV, as a matter of fact, one of my mentors a long time ago said, 'Don't do the things on TV that you do good. Go and do the things that you do great.' If you're on live events and you got something that's pretty good, you can polish it up and you can get it to the point where, [you say] 'This is great now.' And at live events, you're not locked into a time, the producer or a coach, they would say, 'Give me 12-15 [minutes]. If you go under or over, it doesn't matter, it's a live event.'"

The former WWE star also stated how live shows could be a good way to showcase the lighter side of pro wrestling, which is seldom seen on television.

"But you also get to play around. You do things at live events that you'd never do on TV. You know, jokes, how you might clown around," he added.

While MVP has pointed out the drawbacks of not having house shows, AEW commentator Taz believes that the lighter schedule is easier on the wrestlers, as it reduces the need to rely on pills to cope with the demands of wrestling.