Adam Copeland's WWE Debut Was A Nightmare

You only get one chance to make a good first impression. If you mess that chance up, no matter how much you may improve, some will always look back on the first time they saw you and think "you're still that same person that I wasn't too impressed by the first time I met you," it's just a fact of life.

In wrestling, a first impression can come in the form of a fan watching wrestling for the first time, immediately being drawn to a certain performer or performers, while also being put off by others for a variety of reasons. A first impression in wrestling can also come in the form of a wrestler making their big debut, a match that has a lot of pressure on the wrestler as they aren't just trying to impress the fans in attendance or at home, they're trying to get the approval of their colleagues, and more importantly their bosses.

Back in 1998, WWE fans got their first chance to see Adam Copeland, who would of course become better known as Edge, in action. The future WWE Hall of Famer had already made his in-ring debut for WWE by the summer of 1998, performing as an enhancement talent in various dark matches under his real name, and his original ring name of Sexton Hardcastle. After WWE thought that he had learned the ropes enough for him to be featured on television, vignettes started airing, promoting the arrival of Edge, a tortured soul who only trusted one person, that being himself, with not much being known about him other than he was a mysterious individual.

Edge made his televised debut on the June 22, 1998 edition of "WWE Raw Is War" against Jose Estrada Jr., but it's safe to say it didn't go according to plan.