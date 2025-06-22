WWE's Seth Rollins Explains Extreme Depths Of Aversion To CM Punk

Throughout his WWE career, Seth Rollins has never shied away from vocalizing his fandom for the Chicago Bears, often wearing the NFL team's colors on-screen, referencing them in his promos, and commenting on their wins or losses on social media. However, it seems like Rollins' hatred for CM Punk might be stronger than his love for the Bears, as he recently stated on the "Up & Adams Show" that he would decline the offer to team with the "Best In The World" in exchange for Chicago to win the Super Bowl.

"I don't think I could do it. I don't think I could stand next to him. I really don't think I could do it ... I just suffer in misery every season, get me to the NFC title game, I don't think I could do it. I think I have to say no, sorry." Rollins explained. "I would vomit, it would go against every fiber of my being, I couldn't do it ... I would have to go home and look my daughter in the face and tell her I was a coward you know? And I couldn't do that. I couldn't do that to my daughter. I couldn't do that to my family, my wife would disown me ... if there's one person that hates CM Punk more than me, it might be "The Man" Becky Lynch."

Rollins continued to share that his entire family despises Punk, claiming his daughter Roux refuses to listen to "Cult of Personality" despite having become obsessed with wrestling theme songs as of late.

