WWE's Seth Rollins Announces He'll Be Announcing Chicago Bears Pick At 2025 NFL Draft

Before Seth Rollins became a Paul Heyman guy, he was a Chicago Bears guy. Rollins recently announced his involvement with the upcoming NFL draft during WrestleMania 41 week, and fans can now expect to a visionary and a revolutionary take to the NFL stage.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user Paddy Pitts broke the news on social media. His post features a phone recording of Rollins' live interview with Daniel Cormier. In between comments about his WrestleMania 41 opponents CM Punk and Roman Reigns, Rollins told the crowd that he would be announcing a draft pick for the Chicago Bears in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The crowd cheered following the news, and Rollins issued a brief apology to Cormier for potentially stealing his thunder. Cormier shot back at the dedicated Bears fan, who once joked about despising the American sport while being ejected from a Bears and Indianapolis Colts game.

"So you do like the Bears!" Cormier joked.

"I do like the Bears," Rollins confirmed.

Seth Rollins announces he will be announcing a draft pick for the Chicago Bears at the NFL Draft. #WrestleMania | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LlwFwvj1iS — Paddy Pitts (@PaddyPitts) April 17, 2025

The NFL draft is set to take place from April 24 to 26, live from Lambeu Field. It is unclear which of the Bears' seven draft picks "The Visionary" will announce. Rollins is recognized as a vocal Chicago Bears fan, and has even teased a Bears-themed podcast as recently as February 2025. While it is unlikely that Rollins' Draft appearance and his podcast projects are related, this much is clear: Rollins' loyalty to the Bears knows no end.