WWE's Seth Rollins Reacts To Being 'Kicked Out' Of NFL Game

This past weekend, Seth Rollins was tossed onto the field and subsequently ejected from the Chicago Bears' game with the Indianapolis Colts. The incident occurred after the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was thrown onto the field by ex-Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, suggesting that an angle is brewing between the pair. However, Rollins took to X (formerly Twitter) following the incident to let everyone know that he was unhappy about the situation.

"I. Hate. Football," Rollins wrote on the social media platform, seemingly in response to the events that took place at the Lucas Oil Stadium on September 22.

It remains to be seen if Hilton is destined to become yet another wrestler with a background in football, or if the stadium stunt was a one-off. However, the fact Rollins is taking bumps in the public eye suggests that he might be edging closer to a WWE return. Rollins was destroyed by Bronson Reed on the August 5 edition of "WWE Raw," and he's been out of action since then. The former Shield member will probably have a bone to pick with the Australian when he does return to television, so Hilton might not be his number one priority at the moment.

Last year, WWE announced a multi-year partnership with the NFL to produce championship belts which feature the colors and brandings of all of the teams in the league. As of this writing, it's unknown if Rollins and Hilton's stunt is related to that, but it certainly has the wrestling and football worlds talking.