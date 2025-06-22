What Being A Mark Means In Pro Wrestling

Spend enough time around professional wrestlers or fans of the industry and one is bound to start hearing words that need some further explanation or context. One such word is "mark," often thrown around as an insult from a wrestler towards a fan or from one fan to another. In short, a mark is a wrestling viewer who buys into the fiction being presented by the promoter.

Use of the word has sparked lively debate online, with some arguing that there should be nothing wrong with getting invested in the fiction. Wrestling writer Dave Meltzer has repeatedly criticized those who use the term, reminding them that it's these passionate fans who are responsible for generating much of their income.

In some ways, the word has been taken back by wrestling fans as more and more dive into the details of the industry. There are plenty of wrestling viewers, especially online, who would gladly describe themselves as marks for a certain performer. Though there are still some that use it as an insult, that number seems to be dwindling as time goes on.