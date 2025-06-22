What Being A Mark Means In Pro Wrestling
Spend enough time around professional wrestlers or fans of the industry and one is bound to start hearing words that need some further explanation or context. One such word is "mark," often thrown around as an insult from a wrestler towards a fan or from one fan to another. In short, a mark is a wrestling viewer who buys into the fiction being presented by the promoter.
Use of the word has sparked lively debate online, with some arguing that there should be nothing wrong with getting invested in the fiction. Wrestling writer Dave Meltzer has repeatedly criticized those who use the term, reminding them that it's these passionate fans who are responsible for generating much of their income.
In some ways, the word has been taken back by wrestling fans as more and more dive into the details of the industry. There are plenty of wrestling viewers, especially online, who would gladly describe themselves as marks for a certain performer. Though there are still some that use it as an insult, that number seems to be dwindling as time goes on.
Smart marks and pro wrestling's carnival origins
One common variation of the word is "smark," which is a portmanteau of smart mark. In this context, "smart" is being used to refer to fans who are smartened up to the fact that what's presented in the ring is fictional. In the industry's early days, this made up a small portion of the audience, but wrestling's predetermined nature is now common knowledge. Therefore, smarks are wrestling fans who know what they're seeing isn't real, so they instead become invested in a performer's in-ring abilities as well as stories of backstage politics and disagreements, both real and fake.
Like other wrestling terms, such as "kayfabe," the use of the word mark can be traced back to the industry's origins in the traveling carnival circuit. In the early 20th century, wrestling matches were held at carnivals, and most of the people in attendance very much not smartened up. Taking a cue from con men, who could frequently be found traveling with carnivals, the targets of a scheme were referred to as marks.
During this era, wrestlers and promoters were all very invested in keeping the illusion of reality alive. The public was under the impression that pro wrestling was a genuine contest, like boxing (which had problems of its own with the fixing of matches). Attendees would often gamble on the outcome of a wrestling match, allowing those in the know to capitalize with a bet of their own. Those days are gone, but the "mark" label lives on in a new form.