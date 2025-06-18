Backstage Report On WWE SmackDown Returning To Two-Hour Format

The days of three-hour "WWE SmackDown" episodes seem to be coming to an end. Based on a new report from PWInsider Elite, the July 4 edition of "SmackDown" will serve as the show's return to two hours, meaning there are just two more episodes featuring the three-hour runtime.

The news comes on the heels of reports indicating that a new series will begin airing on the USA Network, Friday nights at 10 p.m, which hinted at the return of a two-hour "SmackDown." The new show is called "The Rainmaker," but it's based on the John Grisham novel rather than having anything to do with AEW star Kazuchika Okada.

At the beginning of 2025, with "WWE Raw" moving to Netflix, the decision was made to expand "SmackDown" to three hours. It was always a temporary measure, and it now looks as though the three-hour era will be made up of just the first half of 2025.

While there are many fans who will likely rejoice, it does mean there will be less TV time to go around. Some wrestlers who've been consistently featured on "SmackDown" may soon find their onscreen role reduced.

Though never officially confirmed, it's been rumored since the change took place that "SmackDown" would revert back to two hours around June. Around that same time, Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated that his ideal show would last somewhere between two and three hours, as it would allow them to fit everything in without having to rush. That format has typically been the standard for "Raw" since it made the move to streaming in January.