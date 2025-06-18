Ex-WWE Star Jakara Jackson Comments On Possibly Going To AEW, Wants To Work In Japan

Last month, Jakara Jackson was informed of her release by WWE, bringing her run with the company to an end after almost four years. The former "WWE NXT" star has since begun preparing for a move to the independent scene under the name Mara Sadè. Appearing on a K&S WrestleFest stream, Sadè was asked about the possibility of wrestling in Japan, and she seems intent on making it happen.

"That's definitely a dream," Sadè said. "Just because I respect the culture, and we see the work they put out and it's hardcore. I mean, even the presentation, from entrance ... to finish."

The wrestler believes going to Japan would make her a more well-rounded performer, as she'd be following in the footsteps of many of the industry's greats who spent time learning there. In addition to her aspirations in Japan, Sadè aims to raise her profile in the United States as well. She'd be open to signing with a promotion like AEW, but only if she was confident she wouldn't find herself sitting backstage with nothing to do.

"I want to hold gold," Sadè continued. "I want to tell stories, I want to entertain, I want to be in front of the camera."

Sadè would want to have a storyline prepared if she were to sign with AEW, and she'd love to face someone like Toni Storm. However, she acknowledged that she has to prove herself elsewhere first, which is what she's currently focused on doing. Sadè is currently taking bookings but has yet to step back in the ring since her release in May.

