Bully Ray Thinks This WWE Star Should Be Involved In Gunther-Goldberg SNME Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to face WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther on Saturday, July 12, on the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. The crew at "Busted Open" has taken issue with the booking of the match, but WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks there's a way out of the situation between Goldberg and Gunther.

"If Goldberg were to defeat Gunther to become the world champion, and the match is built correctly, and Goldberg, in his hometown of Atlanta, raises that championship above his head, you should be able to count to 1-Mississippi before Seth Rollins's music hits," Bully Ray said.

Rollins won the right to challenge the world champion at any time at Money In The Bank earlier this month, and Bully seems certain that Seth will be involved in getting the title off Goldberg, whether at Saturday Night's Main Event or the night after.

"What if Goldberg did win at Saturday Night's Main Event and did show up on Raw as your world champion, and they did something in which Seth Rollins cashes in on Netflix?" Bully Ray asked. "Remember, there's the business of Goldberg...That's a completely different conversation than [the booking]."

WWE is still in the early stages of its multi-billion dollar deal with Netflix to broadcast "WWE Raw," and Bully thinks there's business to be done if Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank Briefcase roughly a decade after his infamous cash-in at WrestleMania 31, which saw him interrupt the main event match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, escaping with the WWE Championship.