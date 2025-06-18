WWE HOFer Bully Ray Takes Umbrage With Goldberg/Gunther Booking

WWE legend Bully Ray isn't pleased with how the Gunther-Goldberg match was set up, following the latter's return on "WWE Raw."

Ray pointed out a few issues with the segment during a recent episode of "Busted Open," criticizing WWE for not being thorough in how they set up the match.

"The guy comes back and he gets in Gunther's face, the segment ends, and approximately 10 minutes later, we get a graphic and the match has been made. So, last night, Nick Aldis filled in for Adam Pearce. So we had a fill-in GM, the fill-in GM is just there because Adam Pearce needed a sick day or something. This substitute teacher allowed Goldberg to just show up and tell the World Heavyweight Champion that he was next, and all of a sudden, this match is miraculously made. Who made the match? Why did they make the match? What's the logic behind them saying 'yes'?"

He questioned whether Nick Aldis approved the match, while later touching upon a comment made by WWE CCO Triple H, who had claimed that he didn't want to insult the intelligence of the audience. Ray argued that such a storyline does exactly what "The Game" said he didn't want to do.

"A storyline like this, to me, is insulting because it just ramming something down your fanbase's throat and expecting them to consume it, just like politicians ram stuff down voters' throats and expect them to consume it," said Ray.

The WWE legend believes that WWE could have done a better job of making the storyline more coherent.