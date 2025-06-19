AEW Grand Slam: Mexico - 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

For fans north of the border who see Mistico pop in to AEW for a cup of coffee every once in a while, they might not get what the fuss is about. Mistico is said to be a Lucha Libre legend, one of the biggest draws in the history of Mexican wrestling, and someone who commands respect in every locker room he steps into. However, his cameo appearances in AEW haven't managed to get that message across for the most part. That was until tonight.

Coming out to his beloved "Me Muero" entrance song by La Quinta Estacion, Mistico was finally able to show a North American audience why people talk about him in such high regard. Complete with his Sin Cara mask, calling back to MJF's insult about his infamous run in WWE, Mistico owned Arena Mexico, with the fans belting out his song in a moment that could only happen within the walls of Mexico's cathedral of wrestling.

As for the match between Mistico and MJF, for all of the flashy moves and high spots that some other matches had, one could argue that this was the best match of the night. One thing that CMLL has mastered is the fundamental basics of professional wrestling, with all of them on full display in this encounter. The classic face/heel dynamic, the outside interference from The Hurt Syndicate, MJF playing up to the "American Hero" character to generate heat, Mistico attempting to overcome the odds as the flag-bearer for Lucha Libre, it all pooled together to create something so simple at its core and so wonderful when done at the highest level.

You have a babyface that you want to root for and a heel you want to kill. Still, they could both match each other on an athletic standpoint despite their age difference, resulting in a match that, while CMLL does this sort of thing on a regular basis (particularly for their big singles bouts), is easy to understand, and therefore even easier to enjoy.

When it comes to the finish, I get it. You don't want MJF taking a loss so soon after joining The Hurt Syndicate, and you don't want him pinning Mistico clean in Arena Mexico because you might upset the fans to the point where there might not be an Arena Mexico left standing at the end of the night. Therefore, a DQ finish was always going to be the likely outcome, even if AEW and CMLL try to stay away from them. I personally wasn't that much of a fan of it, despite the circumstances, as I don't think a loss would have hurt MJF. If anything, it would have added an extra wrinkle in his story with MVP that could have gone somewhere, but again, I get it.

Despite a messy aftermath with an unmasking and Jetspeed showing up, this was simple wrestling at its best, and now you can see why everyone talks about Mistico in the way that they do.

Written by Sam Palmer