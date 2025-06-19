Tony Khan Reflects On Five Years Of AEW During 'Great Year'

In two weeks, "AEW Dynamite" will commemorate its 300th episode from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. AEW has celebrated several milestones this year, such as becoming the longest running prime time weekly professional wrestling program on TNT, surpassing WCW, as well as officially simulcasting their programming on Max. With "Dynamite" nearing six years on the air, AEW President Tony Khan spoke with "Yahoo Finance" to reflect on the company's success since 2019, claiming that 2025 has been their best year.

"We have a huge audience. We've got a great partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery ... this is the first year of the simulcast, so now the show every Wednesday night it's simulcast TBS and Max, every Saturday night, TNT and Max, so the company keeps growing, expanding, we have a huge audience. AEW's on in over 150 countries worldwide, millions of people watch the show every week all over the planet." Khan said. "In 2018, I was looking at the pro wrestling landscape and I realized there was a real opportunity to launch a challenger brand in this business ... we're having a really great year, it feels like 2025 is in a lot of ways the best year we've had."

After sharing his love for AEW's simulcast deal with Max, Khan was questioned about the company's cable ratings, which he believes has only improved in 2025.