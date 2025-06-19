Many Within TKO Expect Vince McMahon Back In Pro Wrestling

Former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon, might be facing a massive lawsuit that could potentially change his life going forward but despite the looming threat of the lawsuit, McMahon has started a brand new company. Additionally, there are increasing rumors that he'll be returning to the world of Sports Entertainment.

According to "Undisputed's" Justin Barrasso, several executives in both combat sports and pro wrestling believe that McMahon will become involved again and that major investors will likely invest in a project that he'd lead. The report further claimed that insiders believe that McMahon's new investment firm, 14TH & I, will not suddenly develop television shows or movies, but that it could be a parent company similar to how WWE had a parent company in Titan Sports.

Additionally, McMahon recently purchased a controlling interest in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, with the promotion's founder and president, David Feldman, confirming that McMahon has plans to return to promoting.

"He's a great guy, his whole team is great, but the timing wasn't right for us," Feldman said. "He's Vince McMahon–if I were him, I'd want creative control, too. He was awesome, very complimentary, and he was very serious to do business."

Due to his interactions with Feldman, Barrasso suggests that McMahon already has plans set in motion to make his way back to the industry. In recent months, as fans continue to disagree with Paul "Triple H" Levesque's booking, there has been a growing sentiment for McMahon to return to either pro wrestling or to flat out buy WWE from TKO.