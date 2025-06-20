Konnan Says WWE Wanted Legendary Broadcaster For Worlds Collide

After speculation over who would serve as the commentary team for WWE and AAA's Worlds Collide Premium Live Event on June 7, fans watching around the world were greeted with the sound of Corey Graves and former WCW star Konnan. The 61-year old has been a vital part of AAA's creative process in recent years, but during a recent edition of his "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan revealed that he wasn't WWE's first choice when it came to who would be wearing the headset at Worlds Collide.

"I was not the number one option," Konnan said, who was then asked by his co-host, Disco Inferno, if WWE had considered using former WCW and TNA commentator Mike Tenay. "100%. I think I heard one thing that maybe they didn't come to a money agreement, which I find hard to believe. They were wondering after so many years if he could still do it for two-and-a-half hours or whatever it was, but I'll ask, I'll find out, and I'll let you know. I don't know the real reason, but I was not number one, two or three really."

Tenay made his name in the United States following the original When Worlds Collide pay-per-view in 1994, which led to him calling the vast majority of WCW's cruiserweight matches before becoming a full-time member of the broadcast team. After WCW's sale to WWE, Tenay would become the voice of TNA Wrestling in 2002 alongside Don West, where "The Professor" would spend the next 14 years of his career before quietly retiring from the wrestling business in 2016. However, he did make an appearance at the 2023 Bound For Glory pay-per-view when he and West, who had sadly passed away in December 2022, were both inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame.

Please credit "Keepin' It 100" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.